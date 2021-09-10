Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $152,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

LRCX traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

