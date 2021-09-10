Rage Fan (RAGE) Tops One Day Volume of $276,144.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $986,267.11 and $276,144.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

