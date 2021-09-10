Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Capitalization of $57.80 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and $5.84 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006672 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00183882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.05 or 1.00021825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.49 or 0.07082487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.00853761 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,104,693 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

