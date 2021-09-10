Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.80 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006672 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $57.80 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00183882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.05 or 1.00021825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.49 or 0.07082487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.00853761 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,104,693 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.