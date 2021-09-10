Rally (RLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.69 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $181.18 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

