Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 304,353 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 1.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Ralph Lauren worth $175,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

