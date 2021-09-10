Ralph Lauren Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. 23,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

