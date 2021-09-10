RAMP Trading Up 0.4% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $145.91 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,069,331 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.