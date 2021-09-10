Rapidz Market Cap Achieves $292,370.97 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $292,370.97 and approximately $4,724.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.