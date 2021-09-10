Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.96. Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74.

