Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Reaches $894,880.40

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $894,880.40 and approximately $19,192.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

