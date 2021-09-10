Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $938,294.97 and approximately $18,289.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00160665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043709 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

