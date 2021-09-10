Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,689.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.89 million and $7,689.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

