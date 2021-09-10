Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $105.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00161085 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,620,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.