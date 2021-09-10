Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $14.33

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $14.33 or 0.00031997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $960.50 million and $438.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,016,492 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

