Raymond James Begins Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.47 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
