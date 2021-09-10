Raymond James Begins Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.47 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

