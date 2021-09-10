Raymond James Begins Coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE USX opened at $8.66 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

