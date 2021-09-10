Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

