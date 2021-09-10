Raze Network Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Raze Network has a market cap of $8.39 million and $147,119.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.73 or 0.07317756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.58 or 1.00241904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00867019 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

