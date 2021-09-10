Razor Network (RAZOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $730,832.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $730,832.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

