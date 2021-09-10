Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc Sells 284,212 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DRVN traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.34. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $54,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

