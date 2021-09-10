Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 2.1%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.45. 4,572,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,737,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000.

