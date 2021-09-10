Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.78 million and $75,818.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

