Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.68

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $10.40 million and $82,586.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00877230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.06 or 0.01218174 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

