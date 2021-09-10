Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$86.00.

9/7/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$84.00. They now have an “outpeform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

8/4/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:BNS opened at C$78.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$79.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.94.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.