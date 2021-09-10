Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/8/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$86.00.
- 9/7/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$84.00. They now have an “outpeform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00.
- 8/4/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TSE:BNS opened at C$78.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$79.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.
