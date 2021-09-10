RED (RED) One Day Volume Tops $124,693.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $761,918.30 and approximately $124,693.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00387162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

