ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $83.74 million and approximately $97,295.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,839.82 or 0.99862003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.58 or 0.00866132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00432806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00329026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005383 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.