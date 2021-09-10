Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Trading Up 9.3%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16). Approximately 217,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 40,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The firm has a market cap of £243.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.66.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.