Reef 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.94 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $310.17 million and $87.94 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00393455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.