Refinable 24 Hour Volume Reaches $638,968.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $11.59 million and $638,968.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

