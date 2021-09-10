Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $57.73

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.73, but opened at $59.60. Regional Management shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The stock has a market cap of $603.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,584 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

