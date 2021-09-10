Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306,950 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Regions Financial worth $59,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 159,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

