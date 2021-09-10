Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.24

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 3900883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

