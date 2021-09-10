Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Trading 18.1% Higher

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) shares rose 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 20,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 5,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.