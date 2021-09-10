renDOGE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $183,518.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $767,763.28 and $183,518.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

