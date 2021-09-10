Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.96% of Repay worth $42,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Repay by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

