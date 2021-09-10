Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

