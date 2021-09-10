Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Couchbase Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).
BASE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
