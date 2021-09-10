Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS: BKHYY) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

9/1/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

8/24/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

8/23/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

8/18/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 32.00.

7/13/2021 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

BKHYY stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Bank Hapoalim BM alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim BM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim BM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.