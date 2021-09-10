Research Frontiers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,557% compared to the typical volume of 115 call options.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 44,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,884. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

