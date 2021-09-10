Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

