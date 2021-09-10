Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 12,476 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 923.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,918,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

