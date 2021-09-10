Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

