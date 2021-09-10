Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 20,085 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.69 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

