Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,825 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $349.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

