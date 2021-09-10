Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.