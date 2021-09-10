Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

