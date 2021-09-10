Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

