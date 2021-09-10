Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $414.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average is $395.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.