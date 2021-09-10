Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

